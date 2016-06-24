FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's VDMA head says Brexit an "alarm signal" for companies
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Germany's VDMA head says Brexit an "alarm signal" for companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany's VDMA engineering association said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union is an alarm signal for companies that will hurt investor confidence in Europe and lead to a fall in German machinery exports to Britain.

"Britain's decision to leave the EU is an alarm signal for companies," said VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann.

"Brexit will hurt investor confidence in Europe as an industrial centre. It won't take long until our machinery exports to Britain will noticeably fall," he said, adding EU companies needed a reliable roadmap for the exit.

"For export-orientated companies a fragmentation of Europe would be the horror scenario," Brodtmann said.

Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
