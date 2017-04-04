FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Spain denies ship made illegal incursion into disputed waters off Gibraltar
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 5 months ago

Spain denies ship made illegal incursion into disputed waters off Gibraltar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Spain's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday that a Spanish naval vessel had made an illegal incursion into disputed waters off the British enclave of Gibraltar.

The government of Gibraltar, on the southern tip of Spain, said earlier on Tuesday that a navy patrol ship entered Gibraltar's territorial waters without permission.

"An illegal incursion, no, because for us it is the utilization of our waters," a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on the phone.

"Spain does not recognize others rights and situations belonging to Great Britain in the maritime spaces that are not included in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty," he said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.