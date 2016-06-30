FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative leadership candidate Gove says next PM needs to back Brexit
June 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Conservative leadership candidate Gove says next PM needs to back Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister should be someone who supports the country's decision to leave the European Union, Michael Gove, a prominent 'Out' campaigner who earlier launched a bid to succeed David Cameron, said on Thursday.

"We need someone who believes in the British people's verdict that they delivered last week," Gove, said in an interview with the BBC. He also said the country's next leader must build a more dynamic economy. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

