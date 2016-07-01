Gove pledges extra money for health service if becomes British PM

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Leading Brexit campaigner Michael Gove pledged an extra 100 million pounds ($133 million) per week for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) by 2020 should he become the next prime minister.

The justice secretary in Prime Minister David Cameron's government, Gove was a leading figure in the official Vote Leave campaign ahead of the June 23 referendum that saw Britain vote to quit the European Union, prompting Cameron to resign.

He made the NHS pledge in a speech on Friday setting out his stall in the race to succeed Cameron.

One of the most controversial arguments of the Leave campaign was the assertion that Britain currently sent 350 million pounds a week to the EU which would be better spent on the NHS. Remain campaigners disputed the figure. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)