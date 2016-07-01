FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Candidate Gove does not think Scotland will vote on independence again
July 1, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Candidate Gove does not think Scotland will vote on independence again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Michael Gove, the Scottish-born politician bidding to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Friday he did not think there would be a second referendum on Scottish independence as a result of last week's vote to leave the European Union.

Scotland voted emphatically to remain in the European Union last Thursday but the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second independence referendum is "highly likely."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

