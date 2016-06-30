FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK bank capital can withstand Brexit shocks -junior finance minister
June 30, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

UK bank capital can withstand Brexit shocks -junior finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's banks are well capitalised and policymakers prepared to deal with shocks from the UK's decision to leave the European Union, a junior UK finance minister said on Thursday.

Harriett Baldwin said that financial services in Britain are well placed to manage the Brexit uncertainty that sent banking shares and the pound tumbling after last week's UK referendum.

"I am confident we we will adjust and overcome the challenges presented," Baldwin told TheCityUK's annual conference.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
