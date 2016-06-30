UK bank capital can withstand Brexit shocks -junior finance minister

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's banks are well capitalised and policymakers prepared to deal with shocks from the UK's decision to leave the European Union, a junior UK finance minister said on Thursday.

Harriett Baldwin said that financial services in Britain are well placed to manage the Brexit uncertainty that sent banking shares and the pound tumbling after last week's UK referendum.

"I am confident we we will adjust and overcome the challenges presented," Baldwin told TheCityUK's annual conference.