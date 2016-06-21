FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greek PM says Britain should remain in EU, but EU must change
June 21, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Greek PM says Britain should remain in EU, but EU must change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Greece advocates that Britain remain in the European Union, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, but said the whole focus of the bloc needed to be redefined.

"It is known that we both vote in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union," Tsipras said after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Tsipras said the Brexit debate, but also a discussion which raged a year ago on whether Greece should remain in the single currency bloc, highlighted that Europe needed to change.

"We hope that the result (of Thursday's referendum) will be positive for Britain and for Europe."

"Irrespective, however, of the verdict of the British people, we must all contemplate the critical juncture in which the European Union finds itself today." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

