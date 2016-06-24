FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Greek PM Tsipras says new vision is needed for a better Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 24 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday Britain's decision to leave the European Union was symptomatic of a deeper malaise in Europe which needed to be urgently addressed.

"The extreme choices of austerity that widened the inequality between countries of the north and south, fences and closed borders and the denial to share the burden of the debt and migrant crises had signaled an extended crisis in Europe," Tsipras said in televised comments to state TV.

"We urgently need a new vision and beginning for a united Europe - for a better Europe, more social and democratic."

Reporting By George Georgiopoulos

