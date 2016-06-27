FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs Asset Management sees UK downgrade, recession
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs Asset Management sees UK downgrade, recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain is likely to see a sovereign downgrade after the country voted last week to leave the European Union, the head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s European division said on Monday.

“A potential downgrade is not really a market-moving event but it does seem likely,” Andrew Wilson, CEO of GSAM International for EMEA, told a client call.

“We shouldn’t be too surprised if we end up with a downgrade in the UK.”

GSAM executives also said investors should factor in a recession in Britain.

Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday assigned a negative outlook to its Aa1 rating for British government debt.

S&P said its AAA rating for Britain was no longer tenable, the Financial Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.