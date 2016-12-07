British PM May unveils steps to deepen defence cooperation with Gulf

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would deepen defence cooperation with Gulf countries and work with them to push back "against Iran's aggressive regional actions".

Addressing the Gulf Cooperation Council, May said Britain wanted to "make a more permanent and more enduring commitment to the long-term security of the Gulf" and invest more than 3 billion pounds in defence spending in the region over the next decade.

"Gulf security is our security," she told the council, which brings together the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)