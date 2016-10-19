FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK's Hammond says won't change monetary policy after BoE spat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

UK's Hammond says won't change monetary policy after BoE spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said the government did not plan to change the independence of the Bank of England to set monetary policy after the prime minister criticised the side-effects of low interest rates earlier this month.

"There will be no change in monetary policy," Hammond told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"Monetary policy is independently determined, that will continue to be the case. The Monetary Policy Committee will continue to make decisions on interest rates and recommendations on unconventional monetary policy."

Prime Minister Theresa May took the unusual step of criticising BoE policy on Oct. 5 when she said near-zero rates and the BoE's huge bond-buying programme had hurt savers. Aides to May said at the time that the comments were not intended to influence BoE policy. (Reporting by David Milliken, Andy Bruce and Helen Reid; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.