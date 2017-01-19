FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hammond: UK's budget stance is "steady as she goes"
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 7 months ago

Hammond: UK's budget stance is "steady as she goes"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right now for using some of the room he reserved last year for the government to borrow more, ahead of his annual budget on March 8.

Britain's economy has exceeded the expectations of most forecasters following the shock of June's vote to leave the European Union, although economists polled by Reuters think a slowdown is likely this year.

In November, Hammond announced new budget rules to cut the budget deficit, once adjusted for swings in the economy, to below 2 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the decade - a goal which Britain's official budget forecasters said he was likely to be meet with room to spare.

"Nothing we see at the moment looks like a case for accessing that headroom, at the moment it's steady as she goes," Hammond told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said the government was focused on improving productivity while making sure there is flexibility to respond if the economy needs help later in the year. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by Andy Bruce)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.