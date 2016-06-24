FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Foreign Secretary says Cameron to stay on as PM
June 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

UK Foreign Secretary says Cameron to stay on as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Conservative party leader David Cameron would continue as Prime Minister despite losing his campaign to keep Britain in the European Union.

"The Prime Minister's ... been clear that whatever the outcome of this referendum he will continue as Prime Minister," Hammond told Sky News on Friday.

"What the country needs now is a sense of continuity and stability," he added. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

