UK's Hammond says improved borrowing figures show strength of the economy
July 21, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says improved borrowing figures show strength of the economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond welcomed official figures on Thursday showing public borrowing falling by a greater than expected amount, saying it showed the underlying strength of the economy.

Public borrowing in June fell to 7.8 billion pounds from 10.0 billion a year earlier, a much bigger fall than the drop to 9.2 billion which economists had forecast.

"These public finance figures highlight the underlying strength of the British economy," Hammond said. "Ahead of the referendum, monthly borrowing continued to fall, with the deficit in June the lowest it has been since 2007.

"As our economy now adjusts to reflect the (EU) referendum decision, it is clear we will do so from a position of economic strength."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

