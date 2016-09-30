FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond says Brexit deal should not harm economy-Telegraph
September 30, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says Brexit deal should not harm economy-Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British controls on immigration following the country's referendum decision to leave the European Union must not be damaging for the economy, Finance Minister Philip Hammond was quoted as saying on Friday.

"We've got to be clear about one thing - there's an implicit term of the mandate we received from the British people," Hammond told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in an interview.

"It may not have been stated explicitly but it's implicit. And that is that they do not want to see the economy suffer."

Britain faces the challenge of negotiating a new trading relationship with the EU while also giving London more control over migration from the bloc, something which could fall foul of the EU's freedom of movement principle. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Diane Craft)

