FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Hammond says will decide on any further QE 'carefully and cautiously' -CNBC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says will decide on any further QE 'carefully and cautiously' -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Any future decision on whether the British government should approve another round of quantitative easing to spur the economy will be taken "carefully and cautiously," finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

"I approved a round of quantitative easing back at the beginning of August as a response to the shock that the economy had felt, but we are conscious of the impacts that QE has and we will use it carefully and cautiously," Hammond, who is currently in New York, said in a television interview with CNBC.

On Wednesday British Prime Minister Theresa May said low interest rates and quantitative easing have bad side-effects.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.