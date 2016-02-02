FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK foreign secretary expects no major opposition to EU reform plan
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

UK foreign secretary expects no major opposition to EU reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said he did not expect major opposition from other European Union countries to proposals announced earlier on Tuesday that seek to persuade Britons to vote to stay in the EU in a planned referendum.

“I would imagine that (European Council President) Donald Tusk would have consulted with key groups of EU leaders and key countries as he’s been discussing this emerging text with us,” Hammond said in an interview with Sky News television.

“So I would be very surprised if we have significant negative reaction across the EU to the text that’s been tabled because I assume that’s something the Council will already have looked at.”

Hammond also said he wanted the referendum to take place as soon as possible, once the proposed changes to the relationship between London and Brussels are approved, but said it was important to make sure Britain had the right deal. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Stephen Addison; writing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.