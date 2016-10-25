FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond says wants to put financial services at heart of Brexit talks
October 25, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

UK's Hammond says wants to put financial services at heart of Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond reiterated on Tuesday that he wanted to prioritise the country's financial services sector in talks about the country's new relationship with the European Union.

"I certainly have been seeking to reassure financial services businesses that we will put their needs at the heart of the negotiation with the European Union," Hammond told parliament.

"We understand their needs for market access. We also understand their needs to be able to engage the right skilled people," he said.

The vote in June has led to concerns in the City of London global financial hub that the sector will face significant new barriers to doing business with the EU. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg)

