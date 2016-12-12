FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 8 months ago

UK won't stop flow of highly skilled workers after Brexit-Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce a system to control the flow of workers from EU countries once it leaves the bloc but will not cut off the supply of skilled staff needed by British companies, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

"I can't conceive of any circumstance in which we would use that system to choke off the supply of highly skilled, highly paid workers," Hammond told lawmakers.

Hammond has said workers in areas such as financial services will continue to be able to work in Britain after it leaves the EU. He is considered to be one of the most prominent supporters among ministers of a so-called "soft" Brexit. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
