10 months ago
UK's Hammond says politics, not just economics, to steer Brexit talks
October 25, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 10 months ago

UK's Hammond says politics, not just economics, to steer Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said European leaders were unlikely to think only about the economic implications of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, saying the political impact would also probably have an impact.

Some proponents of a tough approach by Britain to its Brexit talks have argued that EU leaders will end up offering a generous deal to Britain once it leaves the bloc to minimise the impact on their own exporters, for whom Britain is a big market.

"Looking at the economic arguments alone is to miss a very important point," Hammond told parliament on Tuesday.

"There is a political debate going on here in Europe where European politicians are very conscious of the impact of Britain's departure on their political project, and I don't think that we can be certain that economics alone will dictate the course of this negotiation," he said.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

