a year ago
British Conservative says no suggestion to change EU nationals' status
June 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

British Conservative says no suggestion to change EU nationals' status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - There have been no suggestions to change the status of any European Union nationals in Britain, Conservative member of the European Parliament Daniel Hannan said on Friday after Britons voted to leave the EU.

"No one has suggested any change in their status." Hannan told the BBC, adding there would still be immigration.

"All we are asking for is some control over roughly who comes in and roughly in what numbers." (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
