FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK PM candidate Crabb says would approve new Heathrow runway if elected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 4, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UK PM candidate Crabb says would approve new Heathrow runway if elected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Stephen Crabb, one of the candidates to replace British prime minister David Cameron, said on Monday he would approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport immediately if he is elected.

Britain's governing Conservatives are due to select a new leader, and prime minister, by Sept. 9 after Cameron said he would step down following last month's vote for Britain to leave the European Union.

Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, has been campaigning for 25 years to build an extra runway and a decision had been expected this summer. Last week it was delayed due to the political turmoil following the Brexit vote.

"We can't afford to delay this decision any further," Crabb said in a statement.

"I am convinced a new runway at Heathrow will deliver the jobs, economic growth and new trade links our county needs going into the future." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.