FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HeidelbergCement does not expect massive Brexit hit in 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 29, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

HeidelbergCement does not expect massive Brexit hit in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement expects Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have little impact on its UK business this year, with all but one of its biggest infrastructure projects in England set to go ahead, its chief executive said on Friday.

Bernd Scheifele said the group had critically examined its projects in England and established that only one project, the construction of a building in London's financial district Canary Wharf, had been scaled back as a result of Brexit.

"In this respect, we expect that Brexit at least in 2016 as it looks at the moment will not hit us massively," Scheifele told a conference call after the building materials group posted better-than-expected core profit in the second quarter.

He added that an order to build a Land Rover factory for Tata in Oxford was continuing as planned.

Moody's said earlier this month that HeidelbergCement would not face an immediate impact as its infrastructure and commercial construction projects, unlike residential construction, typically run for a year or more. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.