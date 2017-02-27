UPDATE 2-New Zealand stock market opens after glitch delays trading
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd is in talks with regulators in two European Union countries over setting up a new legal insurance base as it looks to continue servicing EU clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said it expected to begin the process of incorporating the legal entity in the first half of the year, so that it could write new business using the new entity before the end of 2018. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results