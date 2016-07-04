FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British fund trade body to hold Brexit planning meeting on Tuesday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

British fund trade body to hold Brexit planning meeting on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's investment management trade body will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the industry plans for the potential loss of its financial 'passport'.

The Investment Association declined to specify the agenda when contacted by Reuters, but a spokeswoman said it "formed part of our ongoing programme of engagement across our membership in light of the EU Referendum vote".

The main concern for investment firms based in Britain is whether they will ultimately retain the ability to sell their services to clients in the European Union after the terms of Britain's split from the bloc are made clear.

Several firms, including M&G Investments, part of insurer Prudential, and Fidelity International, have already confirmed they are planning to start up or expand operations in Dublin, Luxembourg or another fund centre ahead of that decision, which could take several years.

The meeting was first reported by the Financial Times. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.