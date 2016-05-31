UK voters shift towards "Leave" as EU vote approaches - ICM poll

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British voters have shifted towards voting to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum on the country’s membership of the bloc, according to two surveys by polling firm ICM published on Tuesday.

A telephone poll showed 45 percent of respondents favoured leaving the EU compared with 42 percent who said they would vote to stay in the bloc.

A previous ICM telephone poll published on May 16 showed 47 percent of voters favoured remaining in the EU compared with 39 percent who planned to vote to leave.

A separate, weekly online poll by ICM published on Tuesday showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by 47 percent to 44 percent. Last week’s ICM poll put the two camps neck and neck at 45 percent each. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)