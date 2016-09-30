FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement CEO calm about Brexit, had good August in UK
September 30, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

HeidelbergCement CEO calm about Brexit, had good August in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's HeidelbergCement remains relaxed about the decision of Britain, its second-biggest market, to leave the European Union, and even sees potential positive effects, its chief executive told Reuters.

"August was still a strong month for us," Bernd Scheifele said when asked whether his view had changed since July, when he shrugged off the vote result and said demand had been high since the appointment of Theresa May as prime minister. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

