UK's Cameron prepared to drop key EU welfare demand - reports

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron is prepared to drop a demand to curb welfare benefits for migrant workers as he attempts to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s membership of the European Union, two British newspapers reported on Saturday.

The demand that European migrant workers wait four years before claiming state benefits has so far been presented as a central plank of the new deal Cameron is seeking to clinch ahead of a referendum on whether to stay in the bloc or leave.

Seen as a way to reduce Britain’s attractiveness to migrants from poorer EU members in eastern Europe, a major domestic political issue in Britain, the welfare demand has been one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the renegotiation process.

Citing government sources, the Telegraph and Independent newspapers reported that Cameron would tell fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday that he was prepared to drop the plan if they agreed on alternative measures to help reduce immigration.

A spokeswoman for Cameron’s Downing Street office said she had no immediate comment and was looking into the reports.

Dropping the demand, which has received extensive coverage in the British media, would be seen as an embarrassing climbdown and would likely antagonise the large and vocal eurosceptic wing of Cameron’s Conservative Party.

Both newspapers said that while in Brussels for a European Council meeting on Dec. 17-18, Cameron would tell fellow leaders that the proposal would remain “on the table” until a better alternative was found to address the immigration issue.

“What matters most is to fix the problems, not the precise form of the arrangements,” the Telegraph quoted a Downing Street source as saying.

On a tour of several eastern European countries this week as part of his renegotiation drive, Cameron found that his proposal on welfare was the most contentious issue for fellow heads of government.

After meeting with Cameron in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said they had not reached full agreement on certain issues, singling out the welfare benefits proposal.

Poland has been one of the main beneficiaries of the EU’s principle of free movement since it became a member in 2004. Tens of thousands of Poles live and work in Britain.

Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU or exit the bloc by the end of 2017, although it could take place much earlier than that. He has said his preference would be to remain in a reformed EU. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Sandra Maler)