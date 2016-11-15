FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK government has no overall plan for Brexit, leaked memo cited by BBC says
November 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

UK government has no overall plan for Brexit, leaked memo cited by BBC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain has no overall plan for Brexit and the strategy for leaving the European Union might not be agreed for six months due to divisions in Prime Minister Theresa May's government, according to a leaked memo seen by the BBC and The Times.

The leaked document, prepared for the Cabinet Office by a consultant, said government departments were working on more than 500 Brexit-related projects and might require an additional 30,000 civil servants.

The memo, titled "Brexit Update", criticises May for her tendency of "drawing in decisions and details to settle the matter herself," the BBC and the Times said on Tuesday.

"This is not a government report and we don't recognise the claims made in it," a spokesman for May's office said. "We are focused on getting on with the job of delivering Brexit and making a success of it." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
