CORRECTED-BOJ ready to offer dollar funding with 5 other c.banks if mkts disrupted by Brexit vote-source

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is ready to offer dollar funding alongside five other central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, if financial markets are disrupted by the impending Brexit vote, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The BOJ is looking into using the framework of a dollar funding agreement from 2011, the source said.

The dollar fell to around a two-year low against the yen overnight after the BOJ held back from expanding stimulus as worries mounted over Britain’s referendum next week on whether or not to stay in the European Union.