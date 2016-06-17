FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BOJ ready to offer dollar funding with 5 other c.banks if mkts disrupted by Brexit vote-source
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BOJ ready to offer dollar funding with 5 other c.banks if mkts disrupted by Brexit vote-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to five, not six, other central banks)

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is ready to offer dollar funding alongside five other central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, if financial markets are disrupted by the impending Brexit vote, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The BOJ is looking into using the framework of a dollar funding agreement from 2011, the source said.

The dollar fell to around a two-year low against the yen overnight after the BOJ held back from expanding stimulus as worries mounted over Britain’s referendum next week on whether or not to stay in the European Union.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.