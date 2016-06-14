UK banks show restrained appetite for central bank funds before EU vote

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British banks showed only modest appetite for six-month sterling funds from the Bank of England at an extra long-term repo operation which the central bank held on Tuesday to meet demand in the run-up to next week's European Union referendum.

Banks bid for and were allotted 2.455 billion pounds ($3.47 billion) of funds, the lowest volume since February's regular monthly long-term repo operation.

The BoE has a further repo scheduled for next Tuesday, two days before the June 23 vote, and a further one on the Tuesday after the referendum. ($1 = 0.7074 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)