FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spread-betting firm IG says clients betting on Brexit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Spread-betting firm IG says clients betting on Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Spread-betting firm IG Group said on Monday its clients are now staking more money on Britain voting to leave the European Union than remaining for the first time since the market was created at the start of this year.

The change followed a series of opinion polls which showed a lead for the “Out” camp among voters ahead of the June 23 referendum.

IG said its EU referendum barometer showed a 69 percent chance of Britain staying in - the first time it has dropped below 70 percent in more than six weeks.

Separately on Monday, betting group William Hill said that it saw a 73 percent chance of Britain voting to remain in the EU, the lowest probability of an “In” vote since April 20. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.