FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brexit impact on economy follows IMF's modest scenario-IMF's Thomsen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Brexit impact on economy follows IMF's modest scenario-IMF's Thomsen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union on the country's economy is so far following a modest scenario envisaged by the International Monetary Fund, the IMF's head of the European Department Poul Thomsen said on Friday.

"While sterling obviously has declined sharply, there have been no major negative market reactions, in part because of a very strong and appropriate policy reaction by central banks, by the Bank of England and the announcement by the ministry of finance to stand ready with an appropriate fiscal policy stance if needed," Thomsen told a news briefing.

"As for GDP we had two scenarios before Brexit -- a modest impact and a strong impact. We are largely in the modest impact scenario, we have revised slightly upwards our UK growth forecasts," he said.

"The main issues are, in the longer term, how is this is going to be handled. It is absolutely critical that the uncertainty in this regard is settled sooner rather than later," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.