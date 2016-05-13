FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit hit to UK would be from "pretty bad to very, very bad" - IMF's Lagarde
May 13, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Brexit hit to UK would be from "pretty bad to very, very bad" - IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The hit to Britain’s economy if it votes to leave the European Union would range from “pretty bad, to very, very bad”, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

“Depending on what hypotheticals you take, it’s going to be pretty bad to very, very bad,” Lagarde said at a press conference in London.

Earlier, the IMF said Britain risks falling into a self-reinforcing cycle of weaker economic growth and lower house and share prices if voters opt to leave the EU in a June 23 referendum. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and William Schomberg)

