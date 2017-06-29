By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Union wants to
set up a joint committee with Britain to oversee the management,
implementation and enforcement of the yet-to-be-reached divorce
agreement with London, documents by EU negotiators showed on
Thursday.
The committee, made up of British and EU representatives,
would ensure the good functioning of the withdrawal agreement,
deal with unforeseen situations and discuss diverging views.
The documents, published on the European Commission's
website, said, however, that when it came to citizens' rights
and the continued application of EU law in Britain, the Brexit
deal should establish a separate regime.
They said they would like Britain to give the European
Commission full powers to monitor the implementation of the
agreement on EU citizens' rights in Britain after Brexit and the
European Court of Justice (ECJ) to have jurisdiction over cases
involving citizens' rights after Brexit.
This may be very hard to accept in London, which wants to
end the ECJ jurisdiction over Britain when the country leaves
the EU at the end of March 2019.
EU negotiators want the joint committee with Britain to be
able to settle disputes about the implementation of the divorce
agreement, brought in by either side, but if the committee is
unable to find a solution, the EU would like the dispute to be
settled by the ECJ.
Cases and administrative proceedings that are in motion at
the time of Britain's exit would continue to be handled by EU
institutions and authorities as well as the ECJ, the documents
said, as well as cases brought to the ECJ or EU authorities
after Brexit, but concerning events that took place while
Britain was still a member of the bloc.
This meant that state aid or supervision proceedings that
are pending on Britain's withdrawal date would continue to be
processed and should be enforced.
The negotiating position documents also said that EU
institutions and employees with "residual" continuation of
activities in Britain after Brexit should enjoy the same level
of protection as under current rules.
"This covers borrowing, financing and treasury operations of
the European Investment Bank in the United Kingdom and with
United Kingdom counterparts," one of the documents said.
The documents said both Britain and the EU should be able to
use police information obtained from each other before Brexit,
confidential and classified information should retain that
status.
All deals signed between British and EU entities before
Brexit, therefore governed by EU laws, should remain under EU
laws after London leaves. Finally, British and EU goods
available on the market on the day Britain leaves should still
be allowed to sell normally if they comply with EU laws on that
day.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alison Williams)