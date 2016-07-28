FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Dealership Inchcape expects UK car market growth to slow after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - One of Britain's biggest car dealerships Inchcape said it expected the growth in new car registrations to slow in the months ahead, after Britons backed leaving the European Union.

"Ahead of the EU referendum, the second quarter New Vehicle market growth rate moderated to 1.0 percent from 5.1 percent in the first quarter," it said.

"We expect this moderation of the New Vehicle market to persist into the second half of 2016," Inchcape said, as it posted an 8 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit to 165 million pounds ($217 million).

British new car registrations fell for only the second time in over four years in June when Britain held its EU membership vote. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
