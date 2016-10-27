FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car dealership Inchcape says benefits from fall in the pound
October 27, 2016

Car dealership Inchcape says benefits from fall in the pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape said its performance was boosted by the fall in the value of the pound since Britons voted to leave the European Union.

The company, which operates in Britain, parts of Europe, Australasia, Asia and some emerging markets, posted a 15 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion), helped by the depreciation of the currency.

"With over three quarters of profits denominated in currencies other than sterling, our reported actual currency performance is benefiting from sterling's weakness," the firm said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas)

