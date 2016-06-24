India has firepower to withstand British exit from EU - finmin official

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India has the firepower to withstand Britain's likely exit from the European Union, will accelerate growth programmes to offset its impact, and does not expect its foreign trade to suffer, a senior finance ministry official said.

"India is prepared for all eventualities," Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Friday on the steps of the finance ministry after UK broadcasters called the outcome of Britain's EU referendum in favour of quitting the bloc. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)