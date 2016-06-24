FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India focusing on market dislocations from Brexit - junior finmin
June 24, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

India focusing on market dislocations from Brexit - junior finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India is focusing on the market dislocations arising from a likely British referendum vote to leave the European Union, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday, saying it was too early to assess the trade impact.

"There's going to be market dislocation and we are going to have to focus on that," Sinha told news channel ET Now in the first official comment on the UK plebiscite.

India's benchmark stock indexes opened down 3 percent. Listed companies with exposure to Britain suffered the heaviest losses with Tata Motors tanking nearly 10 percent. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Swati Bhat)

