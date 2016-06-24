FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India well prepared to deal with Brexit - Jaitley
June 24, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

India well prepared to deal with Brexit - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India is well prepared to deal with the outcome of Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, highlighting his country's stable economy and strong reserves position.

"We respect the referendum's verdict," Jaitley said in a statement. "At the same time we are also aware of its significance in the days ahead and also for the medium term."

Jaitley said that India was strongly committed to macro-economic stability, while its fundamentals were sound with "a very comfortable external position, a rock-solid commitment to fiscal discipline and declining inflation."

Further, he said that India's external firewalls were solid in the form of a healthy reserve position. The Reserve Bank of India has $363 billion in international reserves. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

