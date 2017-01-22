UK's May looks to boost technology industry as she eyes life after Brexit

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The government's plan to reshape Britain's economy to adapt to Brexit will be announced next week, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday, highlighting technology as one growth sector and setting out a new technical education strategy.

May has made rebalancing the heavily services-based economy one of her top priorities since coming to office last July, as a way to deal with the economic impact of Britain's exit from the European Union and re-engage with disillusioned working class voters.

On Monday ,she is due to publish an outline of the government's plans for a "modern industrial strategy" in a consultation document which will seek the views of industry.

"What the modern industrial strategy will be about will be saying 'What is the shape of the economy that we want for the future?'" she told the BBC on Sunday.

"Where are the successful sectors that we can help to encourage to grow? But also, what are the sectors that we need to look to for the future too?"

She cited examples such as battery technology, where she believed Britain had a competitive advantage, but said there was a lot more that could be done to boost science and innovation.

On Sunday, May also announced renewed focus and extra spending for technical education, aimed at addressing a shortage of basic skills in areas such as mathematics. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter)