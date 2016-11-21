FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
British PM May wants to cut corporation tax - Daily Telegraph
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

British PM May wants to cut corporation tax - Daily Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell business leaders on Monday that she wants to cut corporation tax to the lowest among the world's 20 largest economies, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The newspaper said May could cut corporation tax to lower than the 15 percent rate promised by Donald Trump before the U.S. presidential election.

Cutting corporation tax from the 20 percent headline rate could attract companies away from other parts of the European Union to Britain and challenge Ireland's preeminence as Europe's low tax home for large international companies. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

