FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
British public's inflation fears show record jump - YouGov/Citi
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

British public's inflation fears show record jump - YouGov/Citi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The British public's expectation for inflation in a year's time recorded its sharpest jump in more than a decade this month, driven by fears of higher import prices, a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov said on Monday.

The survey for U.S. bank Citi showed that in October, people on average expected inflation in 12 months' time to be at 2.5 percent, up from September's expectation of 1.7 percent. This was the biggest jump since the survey began in 2005.

"That inflation fears are squarely back on people's minds is also confirmed by the share of 'don't knows' about short-term inflation expectations dropping ... (to) the lowest level since March 2015," Citi economists wrote in a note to clients.

Inflation expectations for 5-10 years' time held broadly steady at 2.7 percent, which Citi said "gives the Bank of England some room for manoeuvre when trying to support the economy".

Sterling has fallen by almost a fifth since Britain voted to leave the European Union in July, prompting businesses to warn of higher import costs.

Consumer price inflation in September rose sharply to 1.0 percent, its highest since November 2014, and the Bank of England expects it to reach 2 percent next year.

The survey was based on responses from 2,016 British adults sampled between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.