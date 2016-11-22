UK minister says understands financial sector's Brexit concerns

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's government "fully understands" the impact Brexit could have on the financial services sector and is listening to those concerns, UK trade minister Mark Garnier said on Tuesday.

Banks, insurers and asset managers fear losing access to the EU's single market, and a damaging "cliff edge" effect of leaving the bloc without transitional arrangements ahead of new trading terms with the EU.

"The government fully understands the implications of Brexit to the financial services industry," Garnier told insurance trade body ABI's annual conference.

Garnier said he was "determined to listen" to what the financial industry has to say on access to the single market and on transitional planning leading up to and after Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will start formal divorce talks with the EU by the end of March.

"That timetable has not changed," Garnier said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)