Ipsos-Mori reports biggest poll lead for "Remain" in 3 months - Evening Standard

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Support for Britain to stay in the European Union has risen to its highest in three months, London’s Evening Standard newspaper said on Wednesday after commissioning a poll from Ipsos-Mori.

The newspaper said Ipsos-Mori found 55 percent of those surveyed supported staying in the EU, while 37 percent wanted to leave, just over a month before the June 23 referendum.

Sterling climbed to a day’s high against the dollar after the poll was published. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)