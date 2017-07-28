FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Ireland says no proposal for post-Brexit sea border with Britain
July 28, 2017 / 12:34 PM / an hour ago

REFILE-Ireland says no proposal for post-Brexit sea border with Britain

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph)

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - There is no proposal suggesting the border between Ireland and Britain be moved to the Irish Sea after Britain leaves the European Union in early 2019, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.

Northern Irish protestant politicians who are propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government reacted with fury on Friday to a report that Ireland wants the Irish Sea to be its border with Britain after Brexit.

"There is no proposal that is suggesting that there be a border in the Irish Sea. What we are saying is that there is an onus on the UK to come up with imaginative and if necessary unique solutions" to avoid a hard border returning to the island of Ireland, Coveney told national broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

