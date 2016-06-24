Irish c.bank satisfied measures in place for any Brexit issues

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Ireland's Central Bank is closely monitoring the market impact on its banking sector of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and is satisfied that measures are in place to address any immediate issues that may arise, it said on Friday.

"The Central Bank, as part of the Eurosystem, ECB Banking Supervision and the European System of Financial Supervision more broadly, is closely monitoring the market impact and the banking sector," the bank said in a statement on its Twitter account.

"The Central Bank is satisfied that measures are in place to address any immediate issues that may arise." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)