Ireland calls emergency cabinet meeting, says Brexit has "very significant" implications

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union has very significant implications for Ireland and the European Union as a whole, the Irish government said ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday.

"This result clearly has very significant implications for Ireland, as well as for Britain and for the European Union," a government statement said.

"The government will meet later this morning to reflect on the result. Following that meeting, the Taoiseach (prime minister) will make a public statement." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alexander Smith)