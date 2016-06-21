FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brexit would cause 'containable' hit to Irish GDP - FinMin
June 21, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Brexit would cause 'containable' hit to Irish GDP - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union could cut Irish gross domestic product by as much as 1.6 percent by 2021, but the impact on the country would be "containable", Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

"Over the period 2017 to 2021, we think the net effect on GDP would be somewhere between 0.5 and 1.6 percent," he said, adding that such a fall would be "containable" within the government's fiscal plans over the period, which the government unveiled on Tuesday.

"We're pointing out that there's a risk from Brexit, it's not a risk that would damage the general thrust of what we're saying today," Noonan said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
