* Border will be only EU/UK land frontier post-Brexit
* Irish PM says will request EU aid for economic fallout
* Varadkar says future free trade agreement would aid border
(Adds Varadkar in parliament on future trade relationship)
DUBLIN, June 28 Irish Prime Minister Leo
Varadkar said on Wednesday it will be practically and legally
"extremely difficult" to find ways to maintain an open border
with Northern Ireland after Brexit, even with the sympathy and
goodwill of the European Union behind it.
The border between the Irish Republic, an EU member, and the
British province of Northern Ireland will be the only land
frontier between the United Kingdom and the EU once Britain
leaves the bloc in early 2019.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants the
border to be as seamless as possible and EU negotiating
guidelines call for the avoidance of a "hard border".
But with the nature of Britain's future ties with the bloc
unclear, solutions to the border issue have yet to be proposed.
"From my meetings in Brussels and elsewhere, there is a real
understanding of the issues that are unique to Ireland, a
sympathy for us and a lot of goodwill," Varadkar told a
conference.
"But turning those into practical solutions that will be
written in law is going to be extremely difficult ... The Irish
issues, including avoiding an economic border, will not be easy
to solve."
Varadkar told parliament that if Britain achieves its aim of
negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU that is similar
to current arrangements, very little would have to be done but
if it did not "we're in a very different space".
Varadkar, who took over from Enda Kenny as prime minister
this month, maintained his predecessor's view that Dublin would
ask the EU for specific assistance in dealing with the economic
fallout from Brexit.
Ireland's top civil servant overseeing Brexit planning said
last month one of the areas being examined was a potential
exemption from EU state aid rules, enabling Ireland to provide
financial support to companies adversely affected by Brexit.
Ireland's export-focused economy has close trade links with
its nearest neighbour, particularly among smaller firms that do
little trading further afield, and businesses fear Brexit will
lead to a costly rise in tariffs, paperwork and transit times.
"The level of uncertainty as to the outcome of the
negotiations remains very high, and it's clear that Brexit is a
fundamental economic risk for Ireland if it results in a
permanent change to the rules of trade between our two
countries," Varadkar said.
"We will make a strong case at the EU level that Ireland
will require support that recognises Brexit as a serious
disturbance to our economy, once we've a better understanding of
what that disturbance is going to be."
